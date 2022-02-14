Carrick firefighter lands dream airport position

Jack Leathem fought off stiff competition from over 200 applicants to secure his position on the highly coveted two-year programme alongside three other apprentices, setting a new record for the number of apprentices the airport has employed at any one time.

Each firefighting apprentice will undergo a rigorous training programme during which they will gain on-the-job experience and qualifications in areas such as aviation fire-fighting tactic and techniques, LGV advanced driving of major foam appliances, hose deployment, branch handling, working at heights, confined spaces, advanced medical casualty care, and the wearing of breathing apparatus.

All four individuals will also participate in live fire demonstrations and engage in boat handling and water rescue courses, a training aspect unique to Belfast City Airport due to its proximity to the harbour area, before becoming fully-fledged members of the airport’s Fire Service and operationally joining their watch as competent aviation firefighters.

Jack Leathem alongside the other apprentices.

Jack said: “I have always dreamed of being a firefighter so to get the opportunity with Belfast City Airport is incredible. I knew I would be up against some tough competition during the recruitment process but I was determined to nab a spot, and it paid off. I plan on applying that same determination to the rest of this experience and can’t wait to grow and evolve in the role.”