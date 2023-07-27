A new community-owned greengrocers in Carrickfergus is set to grow its offering even further after celebrating a successful first week.

Carrick Greengrocers opened its doors at West Street in the town on Wednesday, July 19.

The initiative aims to connect farmers and producers with the community, reduce food miles, support sustainable farming practices, and contribute to a healthy and vibrant community.

Operating under a cooperative model, Carrick Greengrocers opened a share offer earlier this year, inviting local people to become members.

Lee Robb and Beth Bell, Carrick Greengrocers, pictured with Christine Barnhill, economic development officer, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, following participation in the early business development mentoring programme, Spark. Carrick Greengrocers opened in West Street, Carrickfergus, on July 19. Photo by: Chris Neely

Some 434 people took advantage of the offer, with over 70 percent of them from the immediate Carrickfergus area.

All profits from Carrick Greengrocers will be reinvested in the business and other local initiatives benefitting the community.

Lee Robb is one of the cofounders of Carrick Greengrocers and a founder of community group, Positive Carrickfergus. "There was a steady stream of people coming and going during those first four days of opening,” she said. “Sales were four times higher than predicted and we got through stock more quickly than anticipated.

“The level of support has been fantastic; people were very understanding about the fact that we had just opened and were just feeling our way.

"It just really feels like the community are getting behind it.”

The idea for the greengrocers first arose as part of the Positive Carrickfergus’ ‘Wildest Dreams’ postcard project, which invited local residents to share their ideas and hopes for what they would like to see in the town.

"People wanted to see change in the town centre and to see a new business there,” Lee said. “We had over 430 people invest in the idea, and for some that may only have been a small investment, but it allowed us to raise the £35,000 over two months. The vast majority of those people had never bought shares before.

"It gives people a sense of ownership of Carrick Greengrocers and a stake in the business.”

With its focus on local produce, it’s hoped that the business will encourage greater numbers of residents to ‘grow their own’ by offering a point of sale for produce.

"We have had interest from people who are concerned about food poverty and the lack of food security in Northern Ireland; the food shortages we saw last winter are going to continue,” Lee said. “Longer term, we want to get more people involved in growing and supporting local producers.

“We want to encourage more sustainable practices like reusing glass jars, or eating more seasonally.”

Plans to branch out with members-only events and the production of veg boxes are being discussed, along with the possibility of a late evening opening for any shoppers who are returning home from work.

There may also be a further share offer to allow even more people to take up a stake in the business, Lee added.

While acknowledging that opening any small business presents a certain level of risk, the figures on the long term success of co-operatives are encouraging: “This is a business model that could work and we want to give it a shot. Ninety percent of co-operatives are still in existence after five years.