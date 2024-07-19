Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Greengrocers shop is launching a Friendly Food Club to mark the community-owned enterprise’s first anniversary.

This innovative pilot scheme aims to make the greengrocer’s climate-friendly produce available to everyone in the community.

As well as bringing fruit and veg back to Carrick town centre demonstrating how the community can take the lead on regeneration, Carrick Greengrocers also wants to provide high quality local produce, reducing food miles, waste and long supply chains.

The Carrickfergus pilot is part of the Bridging the Gap programme, a UK-wide initiative established to test ways in which climate and nature friendly food can be made accessible to all.

Carrick Greengrocers, based at West Street, is celebrating its first anniversary. Photo: Carrick Greengrocers

The Friendly Food Club at Carrick Greengrocers is a membership scheme, which will offer participants 50% off so that they can include more organically grown fruit and vegetables in their weekly shopping without being out of pocket.

The not-for-profit business is working with local growers including Chris Dobbs and Jubliee Farm, who use climate and nature friendly growing methods.

Emergency Providers

The programme was co-designed with people who had experience of using emergency food providers in Carrickfergus, and the community running and using The Larder in East Belfast. The pilot will run for a year and the evidence collected from members will be used to support proposals for changes to food policy in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

The not-for-profit business is making locally grown, good quality food more accessible to people. Photo: Carrick Greengrocers

Beth Bell, one of the founding directors at Carrick Greengrocers, explained: “We are delighted to be part of Bridging the Gap, because we know that nature-friendly food tastes better, lasts better, is better for our wellbeing, and is better for the planet.

"It is not right that people on low incomes can’t access this food as it is not always affordable, and this is why we have established the Friendly Food Club. Having affordable access to nutritious, delicious, locally grown veg is a human right, and we are proud to be working with local growers and farmers to make this happen in Carrick.”

One of the growers supporting the programme is Chris Dobbs, who owns a market garden using chemical free, no dig methods in Carrickfergus. He said: "As a farmer my aim is to grow crops that are rich in flavour and nutrients.

"Consumers are keen for a healthy and sustainable option but unfortunately it’s not always affordable. I’m particularly excited by this project as it will allow more people to connect with healthy, local and sustainable food."

Bridging the Gap is a partnership between Sustain, Growing Communities, the Alexandra Rose Charity, Nourish NI, Nourish Scotland and Food Sense Wales.

Hannah Gibbs, programme manager for Bridging the Gap, said “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Northern Ireland’s first community-owned greengrocer to explore the potential for membership models to open up access to climate-friendly food for people experiencing lower incomes.

"Ethical business models, which pay farmers a fair price and bring wealth back into their communities, are key to the growth of a more accessible and affordable veg that is better for the health of people and planet. We look forward to sharing the learning from this pilot for nation-wide policy change.”

A cooperative owned by its 434 members, Carrick Greengrocers raised over £34,000 through a community share offer to open the shop on July 19, 2023.