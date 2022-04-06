Carrick guitarist Simon McBride to join Deep Purple on the road

John McCullough, Carrick's own Simon McBride and Trevor Dyer during a 'Live at the Castle' event in 2009. CT36-412RM

The band announced last month that, due to a family matter, current guitarist Steve Morse will be taking a temporary hiatus from their live shows.

A blues-rock virtuoso and former Young Guitarist of the Year, Simon was recruited in his teens by Belfast metal band, Sweet Savage.

During the 1990s he spent time touring with Andrew Strong of The Commitments, and later with Ian Gillan and Don Airey as well as US guitar legend, Joe Satriani.

The local man has also opened in the UK and Ireland for Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa, and Derek Trucks.

In a statement on Deep Purple’s official Facebook page, Steve Morse welcomed Simon as a “certified world class guitarist”.

He added: “My dear wife Janine is currently battling cancer. At this point, there are so many possible complications and unknowns, that whatever time we have left in our lives, I simply must be there with her.

“I am not leaving the band - I hope that after she gets a clean bill of health, I can re-join the tour. However, I am not seeing any likely situation which would allow me to do overseas touring in the immediate future. I continue to be privileged to be a part of the Purple family tree, and also to get to feel the amazing support of so many loyal fans and the rest of the band.

“There’s a certified world class guitarist ready to take over for the live shows whom everybody will surely be happy to hear.”

Commenting on the upcoming tour, Simon said: “I’m deeply honoured to be asked to stand-in for Steve and play for such an iconic rock band like Deep Purple. They are amazing musicians and amazing people.