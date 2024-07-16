Carrick Marina Fest 2011-12: Bay City Rollers and bungee fun in 33 photos

Music, sport and a daredevil challenge were all part of the programme served up at Carrick’s Marina Fest in 2011 and 20012.

The Bay City Rollers, fronted by Les McKeown, American wrestling and bungee jumping were included in the celebrations as these pictures from the Carrick Times archive show.

Whether you were singing along, ringside or seeing Carrick from a different perspective, here’s a reminder of the fun of the festival.

Looking forward to the Bay City Rollers at Carrick Marina Fest in 2011.

1. Summer Memories

Looking forward to the Bay City Rollers at Carrick Marina Fest in 2011.

Glee kids on stage at the 2011 Marina Fest with BBC NI Culture Club Presenter Ande Gray (centre back) INCT 32-426-RM

2. Summer Memories

Glee kids on stage at the 2011 Marina Fest with BBC NI Culture Club Presenter Ande Gray (centre back)

Dancing the night away to the hits of the Bay City Rollers.

3. Summer Memories

Dancing the night away to the hits of the Bay City Rollers.

Ian McCandless from Greenisland makes the jump at the 2011 festival.

4. Summer Memories

Ian McCandless from Greenisland makes the jump at the 2011 festival.

