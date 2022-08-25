Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Carrick power cut: Almost 2,000 without electricity

Almost 2,000 customers are currently without electricity in Carrickfergus after a fault was reported in the area this morning (Thursday).

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:31 am

The outage, which was reported in the Milebush area of the east Antrim town at 10.27am, has left 1,962 customers without power.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) said: “The repair team is on its way.

“The fault is due to equipment failure.”

Most Popular

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.

Read More

Read More
Carnlough pub’s outdoor seating plan deferred

The estimated restoration time is 1.30pm on August 25.

CarrickCarrickfergusAntrim