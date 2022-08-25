Carrick power cut: Almost 2,000 without electricity
Almost 2,000 customers are currently without electricity in Carrickfergus after a fault was reported in the area this morning (Thursday).
The outage, which was reported in the Milebush area of the east Antrim town at 10.27am, has left 1,962 customers without power.
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) said: “The repair team is on its way.
“The fault is due to equipment failure.”
The estimated restoration time is 1.30pm on August 25.