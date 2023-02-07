It is the latest in a series of outreach events to the veteran community sponsored by the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner’s Office.
Danny Kinahan, NI Veterans Commissioner, has been travelling around Northern Ireland talking to veterans to find out what they need.
In a statement, the Veterans Commissioner’s Office explained: “The general consensus is that many veterans do not know what is available to them, and don’t know where to go for help when they need it. This is not how it should be. Therefore, the Commissioner has made it one of his top priorities to reach out to veterans and their families in every way possible.
“From employment to fitness, peer support to breakfast clubs, military modelling to beekeeping, gardening to benevolence and mental health support, our roadshow covers a wide range of activities and programmes for veterans and their family members to engage with.”
A further roadshow will be held in Belfast Spectrum Centre on Wednesday, March 22, also 3.00 – 5.00pm
