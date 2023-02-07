Register
Carrick to host Veterans Information Roadshow

A Veterans Information Roadshow will be held at Carrickfergus Town Hall on Tuesday, February 21, from 3.00pm until 5.00pm.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 11:48am

It is the latest in a series of outreach events to the veteran community sponsored by the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner’s Office.

Danny Kinahan, NI Veterans Commissioner, has been travelling around Northern Ireland talking to veterans to find out what they need.

In a statement, the Veterans Commissioner’s Office explained: “The general consensus is that many veterans do not know what is available to them, and don’t know where to go for help when they need it. This is not how it should be. Therefore, the Commissioner has made it one of his top priorities to reach out to veterans and their families in every way possible.

Danny Kinahan, NI Veterans Commissioner, learning more about beekeeping at a Coleraine roadshow.

“From employment to fitness, peer support to breakfast clubs, military modelling to beekeeping, gardening to benevolence and mental health support, our roadshow covers a wide range of activities and programmes for veterans and their family members to engage with.”

A further roadshow will be held in Belfast Spectrum Centre on Wednesday, March 22, also 3.00 – 5.00pm

For further information contact 07971 833160 or register to attend a roadshow via www.nivco.co.uk

The Northern Ireland Veteran Support Office assisting and supporting the Veteran Information Roadshows.
Inspire Mental Health and Wellbeing talk to a veteran at a Belfast roadshow.
