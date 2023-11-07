Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pre-school, Little Stars and Levels 1, 2 and 3 will not take place.

The Amphitheatre main pool will still remain open and lessons Level 4 and above are not affected.

A spokesperson for the Prince William Way leisure centre said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and hope to have an update on Thursday, November 9.”