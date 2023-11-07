Carrickfergus Amphitheatre Wellness Centre: Small pool closed
Due to a technical fault, the small pool at Carrick’s Amphitheatre Wellness Centre will remain closed until further notice.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pre-school, Little Stars and Levels 1, 2 and 3 will not take place.
The Amphitheatre main pool will still remain open and lessons Level 4 and above are not affected.
A spokesperson for the Prince William Way leisure centre said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and hope to have an update on Thursday, November 9.”