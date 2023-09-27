Register
Carrickfergus backdrop as BBC films scenes for TV production

Filming has been taking place in Carrickfergus this week for a BBC production.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Residents in the Castlemara area of the town area took to social media on Tuesday to share videos and photos of production crews at work.

In one of the videos, a police car speeds down the street in a residential area, while in another, an actor is filmed hurling a petrol bomb at a police car.

A notice posted on the website of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council noted that “BBC TV filming” would be taking place in the Castlemara Drive area on September 26 from 9am - 7pm.

One of the scenes being filmed in Carrickfergus yesterday. Photo: Cassandra BellOne of the scenes being filmed in Carrickfergus yesterday. Photo: Cassandra Bell
It is understood residents in the area were also notified by letter in advance of the filming.

There is speculation that the scenes are for the BBC police drama Blue Lights, although this has not been confirmed by the broadcasting company.

The first series of the show aired earlier this year to positive reviews, with a second series announced in the spring.

