A development of new high-quality social homes and retail units has the potential to breathe new life into a site that has stood vacant for years in Carrickfergus.

Homebuilder Ballygood Estates has successfully completed and handed over 12 new high-specification apartments to Radius Housing Association.

The delivery of the new homes at Governors Place marks a step forward in meeting the existing demand for social housing in east Antrim.

The new £2m development has brought fresh energy to the heart of the town, delivering modern, energy-efficient two-bedroom homes designed for contemporary, accessible living.

Andrew McNickle, Project Manager for Governors Place, Sammy Wilson MP for East Antrim, Minister Gordon Lyons, MLA for East Antrim & Justin McClay Director of Ballygood Estates on site at Governors Place, Carrickfergus. Picture: Matt Mackey

Built to the highest standards, the new homes are tailored to meet the needs of the community both now and for generations to come. In addition to providing much-needed housing, the project introduces two premium retail units on Main Street, boosting the local economy and breathing new life into a long-neglected site near Carrickfergus Castle.

The scheme also makes a key contribution to the conservation area of Carrickfergus and is thoughtfully designed to complement its historic surroundings.

Constructed with high-quality materials— including natural slate roof, timber windows and aluminium rainwater goods, the development blends into its architectural fabric and is designed to enhancethe area’s character and charm.

Sammy Wilson MP for East Antrim, said he was “delighted” to see these new homes delivered for Radius Housing.

"Along with much needed social housing, the retail units have the potential to bring new jobs and revitalise the town centre – breathing life into a site that has stood vacant for years in Carrickfergus.”

Designed with sustainability and accessibility in mind, the new apartments feature high-spec insulation, energy-efficient heating systems, and accessible design for people with additional needs, alongside onsite parking.

Communities Minister and East Antrim MLA, Gordon Lyons, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project.

"This social housing scheme is a testament to the power of partnership between applicants, the council and key stakeholders. My congratulations to everyone involved and I wish the new residents every happiness in their new homes.”

Ballygood Estates, with more than 15 years’ experience and a track record of delivering more than 300 homes across Northern Ireland, continues to drive investment into the local economy – having invested £16.5million into the broader construction sector and successfully delivering over 78 new high-quality homes in Carrickfergus alone.

Justin McClay, director of Ballygood Estates, expressed his pride in the project’s success.

"At Ballygood Estates, our focus is on creating high-quality developments that prioritise and support the needs of the community, so it has been fantastic to see our development at Governors Place take shape over the past few years.

"This is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about building a community. We’re proud to deliver a scheme that not only provides new homes but also introduces retail opportunities that will support the long-term regeneration of Carrickfergus town centre.”

Radius Housing will manage the new apartments, bringing their extensive experience in providing high-quality homes and support services across Northern Ireland. The organisation will ensure that tenants benefit from well-maintained homes within a vibrant and inclusive community.