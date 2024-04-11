Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carrickfergus Bell Ringers will now compete for the Murphy Cup at the All Ireland championships on May 25 in Drumbo after finishing second in the Cunningham Cup during the recent Ulster round.

The Carrick group are part of the Irish Association of Change Ringers’ Northern District, which incorporates bell towers at 17 locations across Northern Ireland.

They are attached to the historic St Nicholas’ Church in the town, where they ring the bell for Sunday services and practice every Tuesday.

Karl Bennett, Sally McDowell, Robert Foulis, Thomas McDowell, Matthew McDowell, and Alex Nelson formed the team that came second in the Cunningham Cup on Easter Monday. They have now qualified for the Murphy Cup at the All Ireland championships. Photo: Matthew McDowell

For the McDowell family from Carrickfergus, the art of bellringing is a family affair. Matthew McDowell, 44, is a member along with son Thomas, 11, and his parents John and Sally McDowell, who are in their 70s.

“Ringing across the UK is sadly dying out, partly because of the age demographic,” said Matthew, who began the practice himself as a young boy.

Despite this, Carrickfergus Model Primary School pupil Thomas helped shine a light on the ancient art when he featured on BBC’s The One Show, ringing bells for the coronation of King Charles III.

The local schoolboy’s skills also saw him receive the Young Cup on behalf of the Carrick team for most improved, as well as the McBride Cup for best young ringer during the recent Ulster championships.

Thomas McDowell (11) received the Young Cup on behalf of the Carrick team for most improved, as well as the McBride Cup for best young ringer during the recent Ulster championships. Photo: Matthew McDowell

What is bellringing?