Carrickfergus Bell Ringers bound for All-Ireland championships after Cunningham Cup win
Carrickfergus Bell Ringers will now compete for the Murphy Cup at the All Ireland championships on May 25 in Drumbo after finishing second in the Cunningham Cup during the recent Ulster round.
The Carrick group are part of the Irish Association of Change Ringers’ Northern District, which incorporates bell towers at 17 locations across Northern Ireland.
They are attached to the historic St Nicholas’ Church in the town, where they ring the bell for Sunday services and practice every Tuesday.
For the McDowell family from Carrickfergus, the art of bellringing is a family affair. Matthew McDowell, 44, is a member along with son Thomas, 11, and his parents John and Sally McDowell, who are in their 70s.
“Ringing across the UK is sadly dying out, partly because of the age demographic,” said Matthew, who began the practice himself as a young boy.
Despite this, Carrickfergus Model Primary School pupil Thomas helped shine a light on the ancient art when he featured on BBC’s The One Show, ringing bells for the coronation of King Charles III.
The local schoolboy’s skills also saw him receive the Young Cup on behalf of the Carrick team for most improved, as well as the McBride Cup for best young ringer during the recent Ulster championships.
What is bellringing?
Campanology, or bellringing, see bells rung full circle allowing their speeds and sequences to be changed. These changes are controlled by a person and rope, according to the website of the Irish Association of Change Ringers.