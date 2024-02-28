Carrickfergus Business Excellence Awards finalists revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hosted by the Carrick Times with special thanks to Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, these prestigious awards regularly welcome more than 100 attendees who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they play in the economic success of the area.
The awards were last staged in Carrick in 2021 with a glittering night of celebration brought together a wide variety of representatives of the business community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now the countdown is on to this year’s awards ceremony – being held on Thursday, March 7 – when the worthy winners will be announced across a wide variety of categories to cover all types and sizes of business including best retail, health and wellbeing, hospitality and business in the community.
The judges have been working hard behind the scenes working through the list of nominations and the following finalists have now been revealed:
- The Car Shop, Carrickfergus
- Causeway Aromatics
- Eurospar Fortfield
- The Secret Bookshelf
- Natasha Swan Ceramics
- Eurospar Victoria Road
- Carrick Greengrocers
- Carrickfergus and Larne Child Contact Centre
- Heel Within Therapy
- Not another coffee shop
- Papa Brown’s Grill
- Barista Bar Cafe
- The Lighthouse Bistro
- Castello Italia
- About Face Beauty
- Mount 10 Gallery
- Sk8shop
The winners will be announced at a special gala awards ceremony on Thursday, March 7 in Carrickfergus Golf Club when guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner and entertainment all combining to make a very memorable event. The highlight of the night, of course, will be the presentation of awards as the best of local businesses are celebrated.