Hosted by the Carrick Times with special thanks to Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, these prestigious awards regularly welcome more than 100 attendees who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they play in the economic success of the area.

The awards were last staged in Carrick in 2021 with a glittering night of celebration brought together a wide variety of representatives of the business community.

Now the countdown is on to this year’s awards ceremony – being held on Thursday, March 7 – when the worthy winners will be announced across a wide variety of categories to cover all types and sizes of business including best retail, health and wellbeing, hospitality and business in the community.

Some of the prizewinners and sponsors at the Carrick Business Excellence awards in 2021 including front row from left, Bob Harper, Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey from principal sponsor Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, compere, Barra Best and Jenny Small, VP of Performance and Development Northern Regional College. Also included third, back row, is Kelli McRoberts, manager with category sponsors Carrickfergus Enterprise. Picture: Tony Hendron

The judges have been working hard behind the scenes working through the list of nominations and the following finalists have now been revealed:

The Car Shop, Carrickfergus

Causeway Aromatics

Eurospar Fortfield

The Secret Bookshelf

Natasha Swan Ceramics

Eurospar Victoria Road

Carrick Greengrocers

Carrickfergus and Larne Child Contact Centre

Heel Within Therapy

Not another coffee shop

Papa Brown’s Grill

Barista Bar Cafe

The Lighthouse Bistro

Castello Italia

About Face Beauty

Mount 10 Gallery

Sk8shop