A Carrickfergus businesswoman who has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the last few years has taken on another challenge for a good cause.

Sharon Pollock-Wilson initially planned to do a firewalk at Stormont on Thursday, October 2 in support of the Mental Health Foundation in Northern Ireland.

However, the challenge had to be cancelled due to the bad weather brought by Storm Amy.

Undeterred, she decided instead to complete her walk across two equally challenging surfaces - broken glass and Lego!

Sharon Pollock-Wilson. Photo supplied

Sharon, who has run a barber shop on Lancasterian Street in the town for 38 years, has raised funds for a nominated charity annually for almost a decade.

The most recent venture generated over £2210 ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked with how much was raised,” Sharon said. "I always try to choose a charity that has importance to me in some way, and no matter what I did I always wanted the money raised to stay in Northern Ireland.”

The work of the Mental Health Foundation in NI is a cause close to her heart, having had several family members experience mental health struggles.

Sharon also wanted to draw attention to the support that is available for those experiencing difficulties with their mental health, both through the charity and through services such as the Northern Trust’s Recovery College, which offers free health and wellbeing workshops. “I don’t think enough people know that [these kinds of services] are out there,” she added.

And as for the walk itself? “The broken glass was a bit of a challenge, but the Lego – I have two grandsons so I’m walking across Lego all the time!”

Other charities Sharon has fundraised for over the years include Lighthouse Suicide Awareness, Macmillan Cancer Support, BHF, Dementia UK, the Alzheimer’s Society and Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, along with organisations supporting those with MS and Parkinsons.

In 2021, she completed ‘30 dips in 30 days’ as a tribute to the late Stephen Larkin.

The challenge, which saw her swim at a diverse range of locations ranging from Lough Neagh and Gleno waterfall to Ballycastle beach and the waters around Carrickfergus Castle, raised over £1100 for Cancer Research UK.

