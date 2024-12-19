A Carrickfergus care home has expressed its thanks to a local teen whose mission is to 'spread a bit of kindness’ over the Christmas season.

Phoebe Cullen compiled gift bags for the residents at Victoria Court after appealing on social media for donations of new or unused items.

In a Facebook video, the 14-year-old explained: “I want to spread a bit of kindness this Christmas and make up little gift boxes or gift sets for people in care homes who maybe don’t have family to come and visit them, or just don’t have the things they need day to day.”

Renée Welshman, administrator at the Larne Road care home said: “Phoebe asked for people to donate toiletries, biscuits, or any other items that residents within a care home setting would appreciate and use. With the help of her mum, Sami, she started collecting these items to spread some joy to residents in care homes. Victoria Court was one of the lucky recipients of her kindness.

“Phoebe rang to check how many male and female residents we had living at Victoria Court and then provided gift bags for each. Then the very next day she turned up with even more items for our residents.

"It is amazing that such a young person can have that much empathy that she would start such a kind and generous campaign.

“Victoria Court is so thankful for such kindness shown by Phoebe, and would really like to extend our gratitude for such a kind and caring act.”