A new no-referral food bank is seeking support as it prepares to get up and running in Carrickfergus.

Carrickfergus Community Food Aid is partnered with the Fairshare scheme and Olio.

Launching on February 7, it will be open every Friday from 11.30am-1.30pm in Carrickfergus Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club’s function room.

The service is open to everyone, no matter their circumstances. "Come and see us, grab a free cup of tea and take what you need,” said organisers. “We need donations to keep us running; let’s come together as a community and help each other.”

Carrickfergus Community Food Aid is seeking donations. Credit: AJ Watt Getty Images

Sponsored by Carrick Caters and supported by Carrickfergus Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club, it will be open for donations on Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm.

Donations can be dropped into the kitchen hatch and include tinned food; cereal; pasta; biscuits/crackers; crisps and sweet snacks; jams/spreads; tea/coffee; cleaning products; toiletries; baby items; spare plastic bags, and drinks/juice.

For larger donations or if any local businesses would like to support the initiative, call 07729478970.