Pharmacies represented by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), a body representing 6,000 community pharmacies across the UK, recently participated in a ‘day of action’ in a bid to highlight the pressures facing the sector.

The event on September 19 saw staff at pharmacies across Northern Ireland, including seven Medicare pharmacies- Newell Road Pharmacy (Dungannon), High Street Pharmacy (Carrickfergus), Victoria Pharmacy (Carrickfergus), Tramways Pharmacy (Glengormley), Deeny’s Pharmacy (Downpatrick), King’s Square Pharmacy (Belfast) and Whiterock Pharmacy (Belfast)- join the effort, aimed at “sounding the alarm about the crisis pharmacies are facing.”

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson and East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart were thanked by Medicare for supporting the initiative in Carrick.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Stewart said: “Our community pharmacies and their staff provide a vital front line service that must be protected.

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart backed the day of action at Medicare High Street, Carricfergus. (Pic: Medicare).

"It is essential that the British government acknowledge the pressures our community pharmacies are under and come up with a funding package that ensures their sustainability going forward.

"I commend the work of all our local pharmacies and will continue to do all I can to support them.”

Explaining why the day of action was organised, a Medicare spokesperson stated: “Chronic underfunding has led to 17 pharmacy closures in Northern Ireland in the last 12 months - more than in the previous 10 years. Many pharmacies have reduced hours, closed on weekends, or cut staff to survive.

"Non-government-funded services, such as deliveries, are no longer sustainable, with patients now paying a fee to maintain them. Many pharmacies are also dispensing NHS medicines at a loss, and some essential pharmacy services are no longer funded.

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson supported the day of action at Medicare's Victoria branch in Carrickfergus. (Pic: Medicare).

"The healthcare system is under immense pressure, and pharmacies play a critical role in easing that burden as the most accessible frontline healthcare providers. We need proper investment to ensure pharmacies can continue providing vital services and help ease pressure on GP and hospital waiting times.”

Meanwhile, the NPA is to ballot its members in England, NI and Wales on work to rule action.

The formal ballot, which is to be sent out within days, warns that patient safety could be compromised if the current level of pharmacy closures and workload pressures continue because of a 40 per cent real terms funding cut over the past 10 years.

The ballot asks pharmacies if they will reduce services and put NHS leaders on notice that they will cut their hours to contract minimums and withdraw free deliveries, free medicine dispensing packs or free prescription collection services from GPs if the financial situation for pharmacies does not improve.

A statement issued to this newspaper by Medicare on September 25, said: “The ballot will be open for responses for six weeks and any action supported by a majority of pharmacies could take place before Christmas.”

Paul Rees, chief executive of the NPA, explained: “It pains us to take this step but pharmacies are being pushed to the brink by a decade of real terms cuts that has slashed 40 per cent from their funding.

“Pharmacies are routinely required to dispense NHS medicines at a loss, 1,500 have been forced to close in the past decade across the UK, including 17 in Northern Ireland, while others have had to cut hours to try and make ends meet. That’s not acceptable and is hitting patients hard.”