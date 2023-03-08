A Carrickfergus entertainer has drawn on the golden age of cinema as he prepares to bring a new musical to the stage.

Gary Greenfield references the comedy and western genres in the production coming to The Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey, April 7-8.

‘The Goodies the Baddies and the Uglies’ is the published songwriter/composer’s third stage musical.

Gary explained the inspiration for his “all about the gold!” work which has been four years in the making.

“I wanted to try and write something with a comedy, spooky adventure, quest, innocent fun element attached. Influences: Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello, and ‘it’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World’, ‘The Good the Bad and the Ugly’ - harking back to the old movies of the past. With a strong cast of 10 in place and a live band, rehearsals are going well.”

To set the scene, the story sees a bedraggled old man, stagger into a pub somewhere in central Ireland during the summer of 1968, claiming to have been deliberately poisoned and to be only minutes away from certain death.

He reveals to some of the colourful characters that he is privy to information regarding the whereabouts of a large stash of buried gold in an abandoned graveyard.

The fun-filled farce erupts via a “gifted idiot and his two constantly bickering companions, a wicked witch, an unscrupulous church reverend, a penny-pinching pub landlady, a deranged evil villain, a telepathic teddy bear and a debt-ridden boyfriend with his frivolous girlfriend and her scheming overbearing mother”.

