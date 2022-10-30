Carrickfergus Congregational Church fire 'was accidental' says NIFRS
Firefighters worked for several hours to bring a blaze at Carrickfergus Congegational Church under control this morning (Sunday, October 30).
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed crews responded to reports of the fire at Albert Road at 5.23am.
“Fire appliances from Carrickfergus, Glengormley, Whitla, Whitehead, Springfield, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an aerial appliance, 31 firefighters and two officers were in attendance.
“Firefighters used six breathing apparatus sets, four jets, three thermal image cameras and a gas monitor to bring the fire under control
and extinguish.
"The incident was closed at 7.59am.”
The spokesperson added that the cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.