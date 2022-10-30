A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed crews responded to reports of the fire at Albert Road at 5.23am.

“Fire appliances from Carrickfergus, Glengormley, Whitla, Whitehead, Springfield, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an aerial appliance, 31 firefighters and two officers were in attendance.

“Firefighters used six breathing apparatus sets, four jets, three thermal image cameras and a gas monitor to bring the fire under control

Carrickfergus Congregational Church in Albert Road.

and extinguish.

"The incident was closed at 7.59am.”

