Carrickfergus Congregational Church fire 'was accidental' says NIFRS

Firefighters worked for several hours to bring a blaze at Carrickfergus Congegational Church under control this morning (Sunday, October 30).

By Valerie Martin
45 minutes ago
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 11:02am

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed crews responded to reports of the fire at Albert Road at 5.23am.

“Fire appliances from Carrickfergus, Glengormley, Whitla, Whitehead, Springfield, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an aerial appliance, 31 firefighters and two officers were in attendance.

“Firefighters used six breathing apparatus sets, four jets, three thermal image cameras and a gas monitor to bring the fire under control

Carrickfergus Congregational Church in Albert Road.

and extinguish.

"The incident was closed at 7.59am.”

The spokesperson added that the cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.

