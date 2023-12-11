Carrickfergus couple’s diamond wedding anniversary message from the King and Queen
George Osborne Allison and Lavinia Evelyn Doherty, known as Evelyn, were married in Belmont Kingdom Hall in Belfast on December 7, 1963.
The couple briefly lived in Germany when George worked for RAOC, before returning home to live in Belfast.
Their daughter, Lorna Thompson said: “Dad worked in Tomb Street Post Office for over 30 years before retiring for a bit. Mum worked in a friend's greengrocers shop until they moved to Carrick in 1985. She was then a housewife and carer.
“He then went to work for G4S and retired properly just before his 80th birthday.”
George and Evelyn had three children, Jeffrey, Philip (1970 - 1986) and Lorna.
In later years they welcomed their grandchildren Andrew, Cathy, Emma, Hanna, Ethan and Brooke, and three great grandchildren: Jake, Luke, Kira and a fourth due in March 2024.
The couple celebrated the milestone with a party at Corr’s Corner Hotel, Newtownabbey on Friday, December 8.
They were presented with a bespoke present crafted in clay by Rachel Julca Design, depicting their major life events over the last six decades.
George and Evelyn were also happy to receive a telegram on December 6 from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, congratulating them on the happy occasion.
They follow in the footsteps of Evelyn’s parents Mary and Joseph Doherty, who back in 1999 celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party in the Dobbs Room at Carrickfergus Town Hall.