Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band to mark 50th anniversary with parade of loyal orders

Members of Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band are hosting a special parade of loyal orders on Saturday (May 27) as part their 50th anniversary celebrations.

The parade will take place through the band’s home town in the afternoon and in the evening there will be a function of music, culture, dancing ‘and a few shandies’.

A spokesperson for the band said that throughout the year members were ‘honoured’ to accompany a number of different Orange lodges, as well as members of the Royal Black Preceptory and Apprentice Boys of Derry, at various parades and events up and down the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On Saturday we will be parading our home town of Carrickfergus, starting from Sunnylands Community Centre at 3pm, to the Cenotaph for a short wreath-laying service in memory of past members who are no longer with us and finishing at the Carrickfergus Official Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club where we will have a function that evening.

Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band taking part in the Twelfth parade in Larne in 2019.

"We will be accompanied by each lodge, preceptory and ABOD Club that engage us throughout the year with brethren from across Ulster, Scotland and Liverpool already having confirmed their attendance.

"We are looking forward to having all of our friends and supporters on parade with us at the same time, with all of their banners and colours adding to the spectacle.

"That evening we are delighted to have live music from local legends Token and our friends in the Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band will be playing a set too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would love to have you all with us to support the band, both on parade and then at the function afterwards which will be free entry.”

The band has expressed thanks to Mid & East Antrim Borough Council for their support in providing grant funding for this event.

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 3pm and will follow this route: