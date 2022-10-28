The development has created six new offices as well as new administration and communal facilities.

The social enterprise, which has been providing support to local businesses and entrepreneurs for 40 years, provides “innovative and practical solutions” for the development of the small business sector.

Its purpose-built office building provides “quality, flexible office and support space to its tenants, along with meeting facilities”, Carrickfergus Enterprise says.

Pictured from left in the Connect Space are Maurice McKee, Lab Manager at Efectis UK Ireland; Kelli McRoberts, Manager at Carrickfergus Enterprise; David McIlhagger, Vice Chairman at Carrickfergus Enterprise; Russell Crawford, Director at Kobault and Ronnie Crawford Director at Calibro Workspace.

Russell Crawford, Director at Kobault, the first tenant to occupy the Connect Space, said: “We welcome the introduction of the new Connect Space. Kobault has been based within Connect since it opened in June and we have benefited greatly during that time from the facilities available along with the continued support offered by Carrickfergus Enterprise.

“Carrickfergus Enterprise has provided a truly great environment to work in and we look forward to seeing this vibrant and vital business space continue to thrive and support local businesses for years to come.”

David McIlhagger, Vice-Chairman of Carrickfergus Enterprise, added: “Carrickfergus Enterprise was established to address job losses in the local area and 40 years later, we are still passionate about this mission.

“Enterprise is the backbone of our economy and as one of the oldest local enterprise agencies in Northern Ireland. We are serious about helping small businesses to succeed.

Pictured in the Connect space are tenants Maurice McKee, Lab Manager at Efectis UK Ireland and Russell Crawford, Director at Kobault.

“As local businesses continue to navigate through an uncertain economic climate, we hope that this new space will help to provide the support and facilities they need to thrive.”

A Business Space Review carried out by CBRE NI in July 2021 said that all space within Carrickfergus Enterprise Centre was fully occupied at the time with a waiting list of more than 20 businesses, the majority of which require workshop space of between 300 and 500 sq ft.

The report recommended that consideration should be given to use of council assets to support small business growth at sites such as Carrickfergus Civic Centre which it described as “a site with good potential”.

Russell Crawford Director at Kobault Pictured Working in the Connect Space