Carrickfergus firefighters welcome donations of hand-knitted 'trauma teddies'

Firefighters from Carrickfergus Fire Station are to begin carrying ‘trauma teddies’ on board their engines.
By Helena McManus
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Hand-knitted by local residents, the teddies are aimed at bringing comfort to those affected by the incidents NIFRS crews attend.

The trauma teddies campaign was inspired by 8-year-old Larne schoolgirl, Scarlett Rossborough, who died following a collision in the High Street area of Carrickfergus in August.

Many local firefighters were first on the scene when the incident occured.

Visitors from Larne Adult Centre deliver some of the teddies with Michelle and Warren Logan. Photo: Carrickfergus Fire StationVisitors from Larne Adult Centre deliver some of the teddies with Michelle and Warren Logan. Photo: Carrickfergus Fire Station
Brian Smyth, Watch Commander at the station said: “Our firefighters are all family men and women and tragic events affect us, just like everyone else. The death of young Scarlett Rossborough had a major impact on us; the outpouring of grief within the local community was immense and we were moved that so many people were touched by the heartbreaking passing of a little angel that they did not know.

“We wanted to remember Scarlett in our own way with the trauma teddies initiative, so we asked the community for help and as usual they stepped up to the mark.”

NIFRS Carrickfergus Station linked up with local knitters to help deliver the campaign. “We believe this is an excellent idea and our initial response in involving the local community has been overwhelming,” Brian added.

Brian Smyth and Paul Crozier accept donations of the teddies from Margaret and Dorinda, daughters of Elizabeth Pherson (right), who knitted over 50 of the teddies. Photos: Carrickfergus Fire StationBrian Smyth and Paul Crozier accept donations of the teddies from Margaret and Dorinda, daughters of Elizabeth Pherson (right), who knitted over 50 of the teddies. Photos: Carrickfergus Fire Station
“The hand-knitted teddies have been arriving at our station in great numbers. Carrickfergus Fire Station has strong links in the community and as always, we have been really well supported. Mrs Linda Kirkpatrick knitted the first of our teddies; thanks to Andrea Kirkpatrick for dropping the teddies down to us.

"A local lady, Elizabeth Pherson (92) knitted more than 50 teddies; thanks to her daughters Margaret and Dorinda.

"We also had special visitors delivering teddies from Larne Adult Centre, so a big thanks to the parents and friends and of course our own Warren and Michelle for organising the visit.

“The teddies will be used as a comfort item to local children or adults with dementia or learning difficulties after incidents that we attend. Normally when people require our assistance, it's difficult and traumatising.

"Our hope is the special teddies will help provide some degree of soothing and reassurance.

"We will be carrying these lovingly-crafted teddies inside sealed bags (to prevent any possibility of contamination) in our appliances so we can give them out after operational incidents.”

