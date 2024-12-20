Carrickfergus Foodbank Christmas closing date
Carrickfergus Foodbank will close for Christmas on Friday, December 20 at 12:00pm.
The foodbank, which is based at 75 Woodburn Road, will reopen on Friday, January 3 at 10am.
"If you are in need of food support please contact a foodbank referral agency before Friday, December 20,” the organisation said.
Donations can still be made at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Eurospar (Victoria, Fortfield, Milestone, Bridewell and Jordanstown), and Home Bargains.
Carrickfergus Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust network – the UK’s leading operator of food banks.
