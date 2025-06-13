A Carrickfergus man says he feels honoured and privileged to have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for his services to grassroots sports and community relations.

Terry Pateman (82), who has been awarded the OBE, is a former vice-chairman of the Irish Football Association (IFA) and is highly regarded for his contribution to the game down the years.

A retired insurance executive, Mr Pateman has been involved in all aspects of administering the Northern Amateur Football League on a voluntary basis from 1965 to the present day.

It is seen as the largest, most respected adult football league in Northern Ireland and Terry has been active as an official, now entering his seventh decade in various roles.

Terry Pateman has been awarded the OBE for services to grassroots sport and community relations. Photo: submitted

He said: “I am very proud and privileged to have received this recognition. I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of a team at the Northern Amateur Football League who have been able to work closely with all communities in our shared love of football.”

As secretary, vice chair, and then latterly chair of the league management committee, he has pro-actively helped position the league as a place where all sides of the community could join together as equals playing football.

In 2010 Mr Pateman was elected to the position of vice president of the IFA and was in office until 2013, representing the association at international level, including the prestigious FIFA International Football Association Board (IFAB) where the rules of the sport are administered and reviewed.

Wing Commander Noel Williams receives the BEM for services to the veteran community in Northern Ireland. Photo: National World

As a north Belfast resident, Terry was an officer in the Boys’ Brigade during a turbulent period in the 1960s and 1970s. Much time was spent fostering good relationships between communities either side of the Duncairn Gardens / Lower Antrim Road with activities as part of St James’ Parish Church youth group.

Meanwhile, former mayor of Mid and East Antrim Noel Williams has been awarded the BEM. He receives the honour for services to the veteran community in Northern Ireland.

Wing Commander Williams, a former Alliance councillor, is chair of the RAF Association’s Carrickfergus Branch, which plays a vital role in providing welfare support and relief for veterans, and their families.