Mourners were told the huge turnout at the Carrickfergus church was a tribute to a man who had helped many in the community during their own times of loss.

Uel, who founded S. & J. Irvine Funeral Directors Carrickfergus & Ballyclare, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on October 6.

A service of thanksgiving for his life was led by Rev David Kelly, minister of Woodburn Church, who was joined by Rev Brian Courtney and Pastor Drew Hamill, both friends of Mr Irvine.

Uel Irvine's son, James and two of his grandsons during Tuesday's funeral.

In his opening address Rev Kelly said: “I think the crowds both inside the church, in the hall and I know standing outside as well, pays testament to the man that Uel was.”

And the minister also acknowledged over his four years in Carrickfergus, the help he had received from Uel in “learning the families, the community”, stressing “he’s been a friend, a true friend to me”.

It was a recurring theme during the service which included a touching tribute from Mr Irvine’s daughter Ruth.

Pastor Hamill, who was invited to deliver the eulogy, traced Mr Irvine’s life from early years on a farm at Loughmourne, through a range of work experiences and on to his career as a funeral director.

There was a large turnout from the community for the service of thanksgiving for Mr Irvine's life.

Born on February 6 1945 to Samuel and Lena Irvine, Uel was the eldest of four children and was brought up on the family farm at Loughmourne. He attended Loughmourne School, Sunnylands Primary School and the Intermediate (now Carrickfergus Academy).

Pastor Hamill said: “Uel started his working career in Magheramorne Cement Works, where his father was also employed. After this, Uel worked in Fulton’s in Larne for a short period, then moved on to Flaxall’s factory in Carrickfergus. He also worked to Sam Crowe, the local meal merchant, delivering meal around the farms. He then took on a milk run with Dale Farm Dairies, delivering around Woodburn, Prospect and the local country area where he lived himself.

"After meeting the love of his life, Dorothy Martin, in 1962, from Queen Street, in Carrick, he purchased his own farm on the Liberty Road in 1967. After their marriage on 26th September 1969, they moved into their own place beside his father’s house, where in 1970 their first child Ruth was born. Not long after in 1972, a second daughter Lois was born – a few months later they moved to the farm on Liberty Road, where they have been ever since.

"Sadly in 1973, Uel and Dorothy had to deal with the loss of their two-week old son Jonathan, who suddenly died of meningitis. Then in 1976 their second son James was born – finally in 1978 the last child Rachel arrived to complete the family.”

Explaining how Uel’s move into the funeral director’s role was influenced by helping an undertaker, Pastor Hamill continued: “After taking over S S Logan’s in Whiteabbey, he then expanded to Carrickfergus and later to Ballyclare. He was committed and dedicated to his job for 47 years and didn’t believe in taking a holiday or a day off – it was 24/7 and just became a way of life.

"Uel also served the local community as a DUP councillor in the 1980s. During lambing season, Uel became undertaker during the day and shepherd by night – with a keen interest in seeing the safe arrival of the new born lambs.”

Turning to family life, Pastor Hamill illustrated that as well as being a devoted husband, father and grandfather, Uel had a keen sense of humour, including offering to give family members a lift to school or from the bus stop - in a hearse.

There was a note of levity too from Rev Courtney, who said: “I would have looked on Uel as a friend, a true friend which means you can be annoyed when you hear his voice on the other end of the phone saying ‘are you free on Tuesday’ or something like that.”

He also emphasised the important service Uel provided, noting he was the person who many people turned to when the “shadow of death” fell on their home or their family.

“Whatever the day, whatever the hour, they knew they could lift a phone and they knew they would get an instant response. Uel made himself available to whoever, to wherever. Maybe Uel helped you make arrangements for the family, your family, a loved one. And that same Uel helped his own family make arrangements for today.”

Following the service of thanksgiving, interment took place at Loughmourne Churchyard.

A notice on the Funeral Times website described Uel as: “Beloved husband of Dorothy. Devoted father to Ruth, Lois, James, Rachel and the late Jonathan. Father-in-law to Matthew, Jenifer and Jamie. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Jack, Katelyn, Faith, Annie, Kyle and Adam.

"Will be loved and remembered always by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and the entire family circle.”