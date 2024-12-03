A Carrickfergus Grammar School student has helped highlight the reality of the foster care system thanks to a new play.

Emily-Grace Penrose co-wrote, co-directed and performed in the short piece alongside other young people as part of the ‘Foundations for the Future’ conference at the Crowne Plaza in late November.

The conference was organised to review the essential groundwork achieved in the first 18 months since the publication of the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care Services, led by Professor Ray Jones.

Attendees and speakers at the half-day gathering included young people, parents, carers, and representatives from statutory, community and voluntary sectors, as well as Prof Jones and Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn.

Carrickfergus Grammar student, Emily-Grace Penrose pictured with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt. Photo: Supplied

Speaking about the Carrick teenager’s role, Kathleen Toner, Director of the Fostering Network said: “The conference is looking at outcomes for care experienced by young people as part of the Children’s Services review; the part [Emily-Grace] played is invaluable in these conversations.”

The local schoolgirl spent the summer months working with the group of young people from the Fostering Network to give a better understanding of the everyday struggles they experience, with the play described by an attendee as “hard hitting”.

Funding was secured for the filming of the piece, which took place in Belfast and will used across the wider Children's Services departments.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt opened his address at conference by saying he was “moved and impacted” by the play.

Meanwhile, it was a busy month for Emily-Grace, who also appeared in Buddy The Elf: The Musical at the MAC Theatre.