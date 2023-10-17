The head coach at Carrickfergus Gymnastics Club is retiring after 43 years in the role.

Priscilla Stirling, who in 2017 received the British Empire Medal for her services to youth sport in Carrickfergus, will step down at the end of this month.

Priscilla’s involvement with the club dates back to 1980, when Carrickfergus Leisure Centre first opened its doors.

One of the clubs offered at the time was gymnastics, run by Carol and Frances and with a membership of 70.

Priscilla Stirling pictured after receiving her British Empire Medal at Hillsborough Castle in 2017. Photo: Priscilla Stirling

Priscilla’s two daughters joined and she became a volunteer, fell in love with the sport, and decided to become a coach.

She later qualified in women’s artistic, general gymnastics, sports acrobatics and pre-school gymnastics.

Priscilla’s daughter, Caroline said: “Carrickfergus Gymnastics has had gymnasts in the Northern Ireland squad and various teams who competed in NI and England, with great success winning various competitions.

"Our team of Sports Acrobatics also competed in England, Northern Ireland and southern Ireland and again we won many competitions.”

In 2003, Priscilla was nominated for Coach of the Year.

In 2011, she started free style gymnastics (parkour) for boys, with the group preforming in the first Gym Fusion to be held in Northern Ireland.

One of the members of the team was Ryan Luney, who was awarded the annual Torch Trophy.

"This award took place in London and was a prestigious event. It was presented by Prince Michael of Kent and of course, being his coach, Priscilla went with Ryan,” Caroline added.

“Ryan went on to break four world records and appeared in The Guinness Book of World Records several times.”

The club’s membership has since grown to 246, and over the years it has raised thousands of pounds for various charities from Stills (juvenile idiopathic arthritis) to charities supporting children with cancer.

Receiving the BEM in 2017 was “totally unexpected”, and to be recognised for a job she loved doing was truly special, her daughter added. “In 2018 she was invited to a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace and had the privilege to be chosen to speak with Prince Charles, now King Charles.