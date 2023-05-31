Register
Carrickfergus hosts commemorations for North Irish Horse and Battle for the Adolf Hitler Line

The annual North Irish Horse celebration and commemoration of the Battle for the Adolf Hitler Line has taken place in Carrickfergus.
By Helena McManus
Published 31st May 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:20 BST

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at the weekend, the event included a parade, act of remembrance, wreath-laying ceremony, and a church service, as well as an inspection and presentations.

On May 24, 1944, the North Irish Horse, under command of the 1st Canadian Infantry Division, attacked and successfully breached the Nazi’s defensive ‘Adolf Hitler Line’.

Their victory came at a very high cost, with 34 officers and men of the North Irish Horse killed in action, many more wounded, and 25 tanks destroyed.

The casualty count for the Canadian infantry was immense, exceeding 1000 men killed or wounded in action.

Such was the bravery, determination and sacrifice of the North Irish Horse in the battle, the Canadian Government presented the Regiment with the Canadian Maple Leaf, worn by every man and woman in the Squadron.

This year the Canadian Defence Advisor, Colonel Jake Galuga, attended the Parade in Carrickfergus and presented Maple Leaves to B (North Irish Horse) Squadron's and 40 (North Irish Horse) Signal Squadron's newest recruits.

