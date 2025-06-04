Carrickfergus man Ryan lands in the record books with flaming somersaults feat

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST

A Carrickfergus man has earned another entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for completing the most standing backwards somersaults in 30 seconds – all whilst on fire!

Ryan Luney’s latest feat follows a number of other record-breaking achievements, including the longest reverse vault in 2016 and the most fire-breathing backflips in one minute in 2020.

For the latest feat, which can be viewed on the Guinness World Records Facebook page, the 29-year-old donned a flame-retardant protective hood and gel-soaked clothes to protect him from the flames.

A stunt coordinator was also on hand during the astonishing challenge, for which Ryan had to keep on the move due to the flames quickly burning up the oxygen around him.

Carrickfergus man Ryan Luney with certificates verifying his World Records. Photo: Ryan LuneyCarrickfergus man Ryan Luney with certificates verifying his World Records. Photo: Ryan Luney
Carrickfergus man Ryan Luney with certificates verifying his World Records. Photo: Ryan Luney

Despite the hair-raising experience, the local man told Guinness World Records of how the challenge had spurred him on to attempt further physical feats. “Now that I’ve done this record, I’ve kind of got the bug again and I’m thinking I could do more,” he said.

