A Carrickfergus man has earned another entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for completing the most standing backwards somersaults in 30 seconds – all whilst on fire!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the latest feat, which can be viewed on the Guinness World Records Facebook page, the 29-year-old donned a flame-retardant protective hood and gel-soaked clothes to protect him from the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stunt coordinator was also on hand during the astonishing challenge, for which Ryan had to keep on the move due to the flames quickly burning up the oxygen around him.

Carrickfergus man Ryan Luney with certificates verifying his World Records. Photo: Ryan Luney

Despite the hair-raising experience, the local man told Guinness World Records of how the challenge had spurred him on to attempt further physical feats. “Now that I’ve done this record, I’ve kind of got the bug again and I’m thinking I could do more,” he said.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.