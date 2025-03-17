A spectacular parade of sail promises to be among the highlights of Carrickfergus Marina’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Since opening in 1985, the marina has become a vibrant hub for sailors, residents and visitors alike, offering breath-taking views and a rich history of maritime activity.

To mark the special milestone, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has lined up a two-day programme of activities from live entertainment and boat displays to historical exhibitions and social gatherings.

Inviting the community to join in the fun on April 5 and 6, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, said: “Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a newcomer to the area, there’s something for everyone during this milestone celebration.”

A two-day programme of events is planned to mark the marina milestone. Photo: submitted

Here’s what’s on offer:

The celebrations will kick off at 9am at Carrickfergus Marina Building, where visitors can explore a fascinating exhibition showcasing the marina’s history. This includes photographs, videos and architectural drawings that trace the development of the marina from its conception in the early 1980s to its modern-day success;

Berth holders, both past and present, are invited to a special coffee morning from 9am to noon. Whether you're a sailor or simply a fan of local history, drop by for a cuppa, a sweet treat and the chance to chat with local sailing legends;

From 10am to noon, enjoy live performances from Carrickfergus CWA Brass Band and a range of family-friendly activities. Friendly Faces will provide fun for the children with face painting, balloon modelling and arts and crafts. Watch live sailing displays on Belfast Lough and take in the views of Carrickfergus Harbour, weather permitting;

For those with an interest in inclusive sailing, Belfast Lough Sailability will be offering opportunities to experience sailing with specialist adaptations, including wheelchair access, from 10am to noon;

Also, from 11.30am -12.30pm, Carrickfergus Sea Cadets will showcase Champ and RidgiFlex motorboats, Trinity rowing boats, and Quest dinghies, followed by a range of dinghy racing from 1pm to 2pm with Carrickfergus Sailing Club;

The excitement continues with a Parade of Sail from 2pm to 3pm, as sailing yachts, motorboats and speedboats cruise out of the marina and around Belfast Lough;

Throughout the day, there will be opportunities to meet the RNLI lifeboat crew (call-out dependant), enjoy themed walking tours of Carrickfergus and book discounted boat trips with Charter Boats NI;

The evening will culminate in a prize-giving ceremony, followed by a social event with live music, food and drinks. All are welcome to join in the festivities and hear from the Carrickfergus Tall Ship Project Group, who will share their plans for bringing the historic schooner ‘Result’ back to Carrickfergus Harbour.

Sunday brings another day of exciting events, beginning with the Carrickfergus Sailing Club Boat Jumble from 10am to 3pm. Hot drinks and breakfast will be available on-site, while discounted boat trips with Charter Boats NI will be available throughout the day;

From 2.30pm to 4pm, the sailing club will host week two of its Spring Racing Series, while the CSC social afternoon will run from 2pm to 8pm, offering more live music and a chance to relax and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. The day will conclude with a raffle prize draw at 4 pm.