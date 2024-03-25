The event on Friday, March 15 was organised by members of the School Council, which consists of 16 pupils from P4-P7.

The School Council meets regularly to discuss new initiatives, ideas and plans for the school in general.

The idea for the bake sale arose following a recent discussion by pupils about how they could help others and how they could do something that the whole school would enjoy.

P6 teacher, Mr Caldwell said: “One of our P7 pupils, Jamie, came up with the idea of fundraising for Carrickfergus Foodbank to help families in the local community who may be having a hard time with the cost of living crisis. From that point, our idea was born.

“Each class came along and bought the buns on sale - many of which had been baked at home - and the event created a real buzz about the school.”

The bake sale raised an amazing £548.50 for Carrickfergus Foodbank, while the event has also generated potential for further links between the organisation and Model Primary School.

Based on the Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

1 . Bake sale Carrickfergus Model Primary School pupils held a bake sale, which raised an amazing £548.50 for Carrickfergus Foodbank. Photo: Carrickfergus Model Primary School

2 . Bake sale Model PS pupils at the bake sale. Photo: Carrickfergus Model Primary School

3 . Bake sale The bake sale was organised by the School Council. Photo: Carrickfergus Model Primary School