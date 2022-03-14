Carrickfergus mourns the loss of WW11 Lancaster Bomber hero David Moffatt (97)

Rear Gunner David Moffatt.

In a statement, the branch said it joins with the family of Warrant Officer David Moffatt (97) in mourning the passing of the World War Two Lancaster Bomber hero.

Mr Moffatt died peacefully on March 8 at The Somme Nursing Home, Belfast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wing Commander Noel Williams, Carrickfergus RAFA branch chairman, said: “David joined the RAF in February 1943 and following training became a Rear Gunner on 166 Lancaster Sqn, where he flew his assigned 30 missions, going on to volunteer to do three more before war’s end.

“He will be sadly missed by his family, RAF Association colleagues, and by the public who would have seen him at the many Wings Appeal stalls throughout the town as he raised funds for the welfare of other veterans.”

A notice on the Funeral Times website said Mr Moffatt was the “beloved husband of the late Joan, father of Carol and the late Raymond, a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”