Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has granted planning permission for a new £1.4m mental health facility at Carrickfergus Health Centre.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s proposal is for a new modular building in the grounds of the Taylor’s Avenue premises.

Previously, Trust board members were told the Carrickfergus mental health team is split between two bases, one at Carrickfergus Health Centre and another in Newtownabbey.

As a result, members were informed the Trust is seeking a “fit-for-purpose” facility as the team does not have a base in the Carrick area and the proposed development would enable 100 per cent first appointments face to face in the area.

Carrickfergus Health Centre. Pic: Google Maps

A business case presented to the Trust board last year “highlights the need for investment for the provision of sustainable accommodation for the community mental health team to improve the quality of care and experience for service users and to ensure that staff are able to provide assessment and treatment in an environment that supports an optimum model of care”.

It also noted: “The creation of a dedicated base for Carrick CMHT would also allow for the creation of a dedicated reception, waiting room and interview room areas that would improve service-user confidentiality and access to services.”

The council has approved the application for a proposed single-storey modular building and five car parking spaces at the front entrance.

A Trust letter to the council’s planning department said: “The new modular is required to meet the service needs and requirements as the current site does not have adequate space.”

It also stated: “Given the constraints placed on public spending, the new modular must be in place and operational by June 2025.”

A planning report said: “The site is located adjacent to Carrickfergus Health Centre. The site consists of a portion of land between the health centre and a car park.

“The existing health centre is two-storey and occupied by two GP practices as well as a range of Northern Health and Social Care Trust out-patient facilities and a treatment room. The old day centre previously existed on the site.

“It is proposed to access the location from Barn Road and the report indicates that DfI (Department for Infrastructure) has been consulted and has assessed proposed access form Barn Road and has raised no objection”. It has also been noted that “adequate car parking provision is proposed”.

“The modular building proposed is compatible with the surrounding land uses and character of the area. The modular building will largely be screened from both the Barn Road and Taylor’s Avenue by the existing walls. The scale and design of the proposal is considered acceptable within the context of the site,” the report continued.