Northern Ireland Water has apologised for inconvenience caused to businesses in Carrickfergus town centre during a programme of works, but said it won't be offering compensation.

The company is currently installing an essential new storm sewer on Castle Street, North Street and Lancasterian Street in the east Antrim town.

The work is part of a wider £3m programme of wastewater improvements ongoing in the Carrickfergus and Greenisland catchments to improve the wastewater network serving the businesses and residents of Carrickfergus.

However, the works have caused a challenging trading environment, with one business owner highlighting some of the issues facing her restaurant since the works began on BBC Radio Ulster on October 25.

North Street, Carrickfergus. (Pic: Google).

Speaking on the Nolan Show, Sian from Luna in the North Street area, claimed how the works had “cut their takings in half” adding: “the noise during the works is unbearable. We have customers coming in and then turning on their heels and walking out again because you couldn’t sit and have something to eat with all the noise."

Sian stated: “We appreciate the work needs done, but when it’s bankrupting us, it becomes a problem. My husband contacted NI Water to ask for compensation, saying how we couldn’t pay our bills as they’d cut our takings so much, but they said they don’t pay compensation for any economic loss as a result of their work.

"Today (October 25) we’re supposed to pay our rent, our staff and our suppliers and we can’t pay any of those. We’ve a payroll of 10 people, who are about to lose their jobs, we’re right to the wire.”

Responding to this newspaper, a spokesperson for NI Water explained: “Letters to all affected businesses were hand delivered by NI Water’s contractor AG Wilson.

"NI Water’s Senior Project Manager and the AG Wilson team met with the owner of Luna Café and continue to liaise with businesses throughout this work. The team worked closely with local businesses and measures were put in place such as acoustic barriers to try to reduce noise impact from the works.

“The work outside Luna is now complete and is presently being reinstated. The barriers will be removed this afternoon (Friday, October 25).

"However, the work on North Street, above Luna will continue for several weeks.

“While we understand the frustration felt by this essential work, NI Water is not funded to offer compensation in this regard and we can therefore confirm that no compensation has been offered, or paid, to businesses for loss of revenue.

“NI Water apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks the businesses for their patience and cooperation. Such schemes exist to ensure the continued provision of the essential water & wastewater services on which we all rely. Any disruption will be temporary, and NI Water and our contractor will continue to do what we can to mitigate it, as far as possible.”

Work on the Lancasterian Street plase of the scheme is due to start on October 28, lasting until Novemebr 15.

During this stage of the works a temporary lane closure will be in place on Lancasterian Street between North Street and Albert Road from November 6 for around three weeks.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place to control the flow of traffic and access for emergency vehicles will be provided.