Beverley Brown, Marketing Manager at Funeral Partners with competition winner Clive Harbinson and Business Consultant of Mulholland's Funeral Directors, Peter Mulholland.

To help raise environmental awareness, Mulholland's Funeral Directors in Carrickfergus and Larne asked people to send pictures of wildlife, nature and the environment to be in with the chance of winning £200 worth of photography equipment.

Regional Development Director Julian Hodgkinson and Peter Mulholland, Business Consultant at Mulholland's Funeral Directors, received a number of breath-taking entries from across Northern Ireland to judge.

They decided to award first place to Clive Harbinson, owner of Carrickfergus Street Photography, for his shot of a river running under a bridge in Tullymore Forest Park.

Clive Harbinson’s winning shot.

Clive said: “I went to the park to take a series of photos for Carrickfergus Street Photography and a strong wind suddenly picked up, swirling leaves all around the river that ran under the bridge.

“I set the camera’s exposure delay to 20 seconds which created a beautiful ripple effect of the leaves racing across the surface.”

Mulholland's Funeral Directors awarded Clive a £200 photography voucher for the winning shot, which he plans to spend on new camera filters. He explained: “Various filters can help smooth out and enhance scenery which, as a primarily landscape photographer, will help me secure more shots like this one.”

Clive concluded with some advice for the runners-up: “Make sure you always bring the right equipment for the right shot. There’s nothing worse than being unprepared when the scenery suddenly aligns for a great photo.”

Carrickfergus Street Photography can be found on Facebook and Instagram.