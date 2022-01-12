To help raise environmental awareness, Mulholland's Funeral Directors in Carrickfergus and Larne asked people to send pictures of wildlife, nature and the environment to be in with the chance of winning £200 worth of photography equipment.
Regional Development Director Julian Hodgkinson and Peter Mulholland, Business Consultant at Mulholland's Funeral Directors, received a number of breath-taking entries from across Northern Ireland to judge.
They decided to award first place to Clive Harbinson, owner of Carrickfergus Street Photography, for his shot of a river running under a bridge in Tullymore Forest Park.
Clive said: “I went to the park to take a series of photos for Carrickfergus Street Photography and a strong wind suddenly picked up, swirling leaves all around the river that ran under the bridge.
“I set the camera’s exposure delay to 20 seconds which created a beautiful ripple effect of the leaves racing across the surface.”
Mulholland's Funeral Directors awarded Clive a £200 photography voucher for the winning shot, which he plans to spend on new camera filters. He explained: “Various filters can help smooth out and enhance scenery which, as a primarily landscape photographer, will help me secure more shots like this one.”
Clive concluded with some advice for the runners-up: “Make sure you always bring the right equipment for the right shot. There’s nothing worse than being unprepared when the scenery suddenly aligns for a great photo.”
Carrickfergus Street Photography can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
