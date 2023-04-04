Register
Carrickfergus Presbytery hosting dawn services at Easter

Dawn services will be held at three Carrickfergus Presbytery locations on Easter Sunday (April 9).

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST

A tradition that goes back many generations, will see Presbyterians come together “to celebrate and worship the risen Lord Jesus, proclaiming ‘He is risen!’”.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has compiled a list of upwards of 30 venues where services are taking place that have been organised by local congregations, or gatherings involving Presbyterian churches and others in the community.

With the earliest services beginning at 6.00am (weather permitting), they vary in format involving praise, prayer, scripture readings and a short address.

Carrickfergus Castle will provide the backdrop to an Easter dawn service.
Carrickfergus Castle will provide the backdrop to an Easter dawn service.

Carrickfergus Presbytery dawn services are as follows:

  • 6.30am at Bank Heads, Town Park, Larne hosted by First Larne, Gardenmore and Craigy Hill Presbyterian Churches (breakfast afterwards in Craigy Hill halls);
  • 7am at Ballygally at the slipway, hosted by Cairncastle congregation (followed by tea and toast in Ballygally Hall);
  • 7.30am at Carrickfergus Castle car park, hosted by Mission Carrick (followed by breakfast in Carrickfergus Methodist Church).
