Dawn services will be held at three Carrickfergus Presbytery locations on Easter Sunday (April 9).

A tradition that goes back many generations, will see Presbyterians come together “to celebrate and worship the risen Lord Jesus, proclaiming ‘He is risen!’”.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has compiled a list of upwards of 30 venues where services are taking place that have been organised by local congregations, or gatherings involving Presbyterian churches and others in the community.

With the earliest services beginning at 6.00am (weather permitting), they vary in format involving praise, prayer, scripture readings and a short address.

Carrickfergus Castle will provide the backdrop to an Easter dawn service.

Carrickfergus Presbytery dawn services are as follows:

