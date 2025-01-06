Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Carrickfergus academic has been hailed for his “exceptional” contribution to education.

Professor Francis Paul Keenan, of the School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen's University Belfast, was awarded an MBE for services to higher education in the King’s New Year’s honours.

His university colleague, Lesley Caron Rutherford, Nurse Consultant, Marie Curie, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Queens University Belfast, received a BEM for services to palliative care patients.

Professor Sir Ian Greer,Queen’s president and vice chancellor, said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Professor Francis Keenan and Nurse Consultant, Lesley Rutherford, and Queen’s alumni, who have been recognised in the King’s New Year’s honours 2025.

Prof Francis Keenan. Photo provided by Queen's University Belfast

“These honours recognise the exceptional contributions and impact our colleagues and wider university family have made in their respective fields, creating lasting positive change. ”Their efforts continue to drive our mission of transforming lives, fostering innovation, and addressing the critical challenges facing our society.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, has congratulated all honours recipients from the borough.

She said: “It is wonderful to see so many locals recognised and I would like to pass on a heartfelt well done to all those who received this highly prestigious accolade.

“We are blessed with so many people and organisations that go above and beyond in Mid and East Antrim, and the New Year honours are a fitting tribute to their tireless efforts. Well done again to all those awarded and thank you for all that you do.”