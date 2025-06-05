A £1.6m investment in essential conservation work to help Carrickfergus Castle “fulfil” its tourism potential has been announced by the Department for Communities.

Minister Gordon Lyons highlighted key elements of the medieval stronghold project whilst outlining to the Assembly his initial budget allocations for 2025-26.

The main focus of the work will be at the castle vaults, officers’ quarters and sea tower, plus gate and cannon refurbishment. The funding will also cover conservation work at Carrickfergus town walls and Gasworks, which are monuments in state care too.

In a statement, Mr Lyons said: “A significant part of this funding will be directed at enhancing the visitor experience of and improving access to and within the castle.

Conservation work is to be carried out at Carrickfergus Castle. Photo: National World

"These will realise the castle's status as a world-class attraction, bringing more visitors to Carrickfergus and establishing it as the gateway to the Causeway Coastal Route. We must protect our heritage assets, and I will do everything I can to ensure we do.”

Responding to a question from DUP colleague and fellow East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee on the importance of the town’s heritage, Mr Lyons added: “I believe the castle is an incredible resource that we have in east Antrim but I believe it has been under utilised and underdeveloped in terms of the tourism potential of that area.

"I hope this will encourage more people to come into Carrickfergus to visit the castle and also to spend more time in east Antrim as well before they head up to the Causeway Coast.”

The Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division is developing a programme of conservation works for delivery within the 25/26 financial year.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. Photo: PressEye

A spokesperson for the department said: “These works are further enabling conservation works to be undertaken this year ahead of the planned £42m Carrickfergus City Deal regeneration project. HED does not currently anticipate that the castle will close this year.”

A key strand within the City Deal under the ‘Tourism and Regeneration’ pillar, the Carrickfergus regeneration project is one of three schemes in Mid and East Antrim along with an i4C Innovation Centre in Ballymena and phase two development of The Gobbins visitor experience in Islandmagee.

In his statement to the Assembly, Mr Lyons also spoke of the need to “do things differently” given current financial pressures.

“It is not enough to simply ask for more money. I will be bringing proposals to the Executive shortly on how we can do more with the money we have and build more homes.

“I will also bring forward a new employment programme, the most extensive in recent times, which will support all age groups and tackle the barriers to economic inactivity. I am committed to continuing to support those who need it most.

The minister highlighted a number of further budget allocations:

An additional allocation to Homelessness and the Supporting People Programme of £3.7m above the 2024-25 Budget position;

£2.8m capital to the New Foundation Project to move forward with securing 110 units of accommodation to support Young People Leaving care;

Investment in a new employment program to support all tackle the barriers to economic inactivity;

An additional resource allocation to National Museums NI and Libraries NI;

Capital funding of £750k which includes the replacement of Enniskillen Library;

Allocating £200k to Newtownards Library;

Capital funding of £30k for the National Museum NI’s Museum Collection Fund and £80k for small capital grants;

Grassroots arts funding of £750k for musical instruments and £500k small capital grants to support local venues and creative spaces;

£4m to Neighbourhood Renewal capital schemes;

£2.5m as part of a wider funding package for Glengormley Public Realm; £3m Shankill Gateway public realm scheme; £5m Public Realm works adjacent to the city walls in Londonderry;

Six-fold increase in the Your School, Your Club programme.

