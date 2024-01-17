Carrickfergus Castle Ulster Unionist Councillor Robin Stewart has challenged a a decision by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to discuss a public consultation in private.

Speaking at this month’s council meeting, Cllr Stewart demanded to know why a public consultation on Castle Car Park in Carrickfergus was on the agenda for a discussion behind closed doors.

A 12-week public consultation on the proposed introduction of parking charges at Castle Car Park closed on November 2. It is understood the issue will be discussed behind closed doors at a special meeting on Monday (January 22).

Mid and East Antrim Council has been urged to do a U-turn over plans for car parking charges. Several thousand signatures have been gathered through petitions opposing charges at one of the town centre’s last remaining free car parks.

Carrickfergus Castle Car Park. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The council introduced charges at two of Larne’s last remaining free town centre car parks in August. An online petition started by 10 councillors in the Carrickfergus Castle and Knockagh areas has gained 3,845 signatures.

The council said previously the planned introduction of charges at Castle Car Park was among the measures agreed during its rates-setting process for 2023/2024. Motorists are facing a fee starting from 60p for up to an hour’s parking at the locations. A monthly ticket will cost £81.90 with a quarterly season ticket priced at almost £200.

Speaking at last week’s meeting, Cllr Stewart asked: “Why is Castle Car Park public consultation being heard in closed council?”

Proposed Castle Car Park charges. Pic: supplied by John Stewart MLA

Operations director Philip Thompson replied: “From a consistency point of view, all the reports brought back since June/July, all have been brought through closed council. There was quite an extensive legal advice in relation to progressing these.

“The legal advice from the barrister at that stage was that the preference was that the reports be brought through closed council in case there was reference or discussion around those legal issues. Likewise this will follow the same course.”

A spokesperson indicated at the close of the consultation a “comprehensive report, along with a proposed way forward, would be presented to the next available Environment and Economy Committee for consideration”.