The RAF Association’s Carrickfergus Branch has yet again broken the £30,000 barrier for the annual Wings Appeal campaign.

The funding goes towards providing welfare support and relief for veterans who served in the RAF, and their families.

Wing Commander Noel Williams is the Wings Appeal organiser and chairman of the branch, which covers Larne through Whitehead, Carrickfergus and Greenisland to Newtownabbey and Glengormley. He said: “We first want to thank the wonderfully generous people who, in these testing cost of living times, still felt able to donate to support RAF veterans in their hour of need.

"Secondly, we are indebted to the staff and customers at Tesco in Carrickfergus, the McCombe Mall in Northcott, where Tesco is, Murryfield Mall in Larne and

Sainsbury’s in Carrickfergus for allowing us to ‘pitch’ our stalls in the prominent outlets they possess.

"When you think that we collect circa £3,000 in each outlet you quickly realise why we do so well, which is why they are so important to our campaign.

“Of course we also thank the churches, the schools, the larger businesses, but also the smaller outlets such as numerous shops, in which you will see the blue RAFA tins which are the backbone of our fundraising throughout the entire year.

“Our older veterans see it as a few great hours out when they man our stalls. Those of all ages just love to chat to those who have proved their mettle in various conflicts or campaigns - some going back to the Second World War – recognise the service they have given to their country, and are supportive of them.”

George Smith, who is president of the branch added: “I used to love manning our stalls, often for as much as four hours at a time, but alas I am not fit enough to be so active now, but I support the campaign by having barbecues and other events in the fold where I live.

"The branch celebrated its success when we met in Carrickfergus Golf Club on Friday October 25, enjoyed an ‘End of Wings Supper’ and ran a raffle, which in itself raised yet another £605. It would be remiss not to mention our sponsor, Brypol Electrical, who gave us a 43-inch TV for our raffle.”

Kevin McRandle, the Branch Life Vice President, highlighted how the local branch plays a vital role in providing welfare support and relief for our veterans who served in the RAF, along with their families. He added: “We also take pride in remembering those who have passed on when we hold our annual Battle of Britain Act of Remembrance in September, as well as laying wreaths right across the area at 11 o’clock, on the 11th day of the 11th month - Remembrance Day.

“In closing I also thank the Cadets of No’s 2062, 1919 and 806 Air Training Squadrons for their support, and the generosity of many others who clearly endorse Churchill’s words when he said of the RAF: ‘Never in the field of human conflict have so many owed so much to so few.’”

1 . Wings Appeal A magnificent array of raffle prizes at the Wings Supper in October. Photo: Noel Williams

2 . Wings Appeal The two Mandys and Vivien in the middle at the October event. Photo: Noel Williams

3 . Wings Appeal The O'Mahoney family at the event. Photo: Noel Williams

4 . Wings Appeal RAFA supporters at the celebration event. Photo: Noel Williams