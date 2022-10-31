Register
Carrickferugs RAFA's Joe Corr, welfare officer; Kevin McRandle, life vice president and Colin Murphy, past chair, with the Wings Appeal cheque.

Carrickfergus RAFA thanks public for £27,000 Wings Appeal support

The RAF Association’s Carrickfergus branch has yet again broken the £25k barrier for the annual Wings Appeal campaign.

A total of £27,000 was collected by the branch, which which covers Whitehead through Carrickfergus and Greenisland to Newtownabbey and Glengormley.

The local Wings Appeal for 2022 concluded with a supper dance and raffle in Carrickfergus Golf Club.

Wing Commander Noel Williams, chair of Carrickfergus RAFA branch, said: “Thanks to all who contributed to this marvellous total.”

The funding goes towards providing welfare support and relief for veterans who served in the RAF, and their families.

