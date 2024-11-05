Carrickfergus, a town with strong US links, will go to the polls this week too!

Residents will be at the Town Hall on Thursday (November 7) to cast their vote in ‘Grab a Grand’, which is a community-focused programme designed to support projects that will make a positive impact in the area.

Organised by Connswater, Clanmil, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, and the Housing Executive, the initiative offers a chance for projects to receive £1,000 in funding.

After a competitive application process, 20 projects have advanced to the final round. However, only 12 will ultimately ‘Grab a Grand. To determine the winners, residents are encouraged to cast their votes (3pm – 7pm) and support the projects they believe will benefit the community most.

'Grab a Grand' voting will take place in Carrick Town Hall on November, 7 (3pm - 7pm). Photo: Google

Supporting the initiative, East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee said: “Each of these projects reflects the dedication of local residents and organisations who want to see Carrickfergus thrive. By casting their votes, our residents can help bring essential funding to projects that address local needs and create positive change.

“It’s inspiring to see the community’s creativity and commitment on display. From social programmes to environmental improvements, each of these projects has the potential to make a lasting impact.

"I urge everyone to take a few minutes on November 7th to vote and support the initiatives they believe in. This is a chance for each resident to have a real say in how we build a better, stronger Carrickfergus.”

Carrickfergus is home to the US Rangers Museum and the Andrew Jackson Cottage, which is the ancestral homestead of the seventh president of the United States.