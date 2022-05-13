Carrickfergus sea swimmers boosted with a new outdoor shower at popular location

The shower was installed recently following requests from an ever-growing group of people who have taken the plunge and got involved in sea swimming.

It is the first of a number of showers the council plans to position along the coastline.

Gary Davison, who organises a popular triathlon in the town each year, said: “Since the first Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon in 2018, our group have been regularly swimming between Fisherman’s Quay and Carrickfergus Castle.

Left to Right: Gareth Rowan, Gary Davison, Judith McLaughlin, Vicki McAneney, Matt McAneney, Andy Smyth and Councillor Peter Johnston at the new Carrick seafront shower.

“Prior to the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, we had started looking into crowdfunding for a shower at the quay.

“Coming out of lockdown, more and more groups and families had started to use the small beach and swim in the sea at the quay. It’s been great to see people start to appreciate what was on their own doorstep. A small group was set up to look into the feasibility of a shower, location, water source, type and cost.

“Thankfully Peter Johnston, who was then the mayor at the time, was able to raise this at council level. It was agreed that this was a good idea and that the council would also fund the shower. Not only that but this will be the first of a number of showers that will now pop up along the coast within Mid and East Antrim.”

Councillor Peter Johnston is a keen triathlete and open-water swimmer. He said: “Over the past few years, Fisherman’s Quay has become a popular attraction for open-water swimmers that take advantage of the incredible backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle and the calm waters close to shore.

“We also have seen an increase of families and children using the small beach there during the better weather, which is fantastic to see.

“I am extremely pleased to see council step up to this demand and provide users with a fresh water shower. I have no doubt this will be well used and is a positive sign of council’s commitment to the health and wellbeing benefits of open-water swimming.

“I am also pleased that council will be rolling out these fresh water shower installations at the popular locations for swimming and bathing along our east Antrim coast.”

Details of the additional showers will be published by the local authority in due course.