Carrickfergus security alert prompts PSNI public safety operation
A security alert in Carrickfergus has now ended after being declared a hoax.
Police received a report on Friday evening of a device in the Blackthorn Park area.
Officers carried out a public safety operation in the area overnight and into Saturday afternoon, and nothing untoward was discovered.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “All roads that were closed have now fully reopened, and we thank local residents for their patience and understanding whilst the public safety operation got underway.”