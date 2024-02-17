Register
Carrickfergus security alert prompts PSNI public safety operation

A security alert in Carrickfergus has now ended after being declared a hoax.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Feb 2024, 15:30 GMT
Police received a report on Friday evening of a device in the Blackthorn Park area.

Officers carried out a public safety operation in the area overnight and into Saturday afternoon, and nothing untoward was discovered.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “All roads that were closed have now fully reopened, and we thank local residents for their patience and understanding whilst the public safety operation got underway.”

