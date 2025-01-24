Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club seeks new volunteers to join their team
Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club is on the lookout for new volunteers to join their team.
The club, which supports and encourages adults with a learning disability, said: “Volunteering with us is a rewarding experience. You’ll have the chance to make a real difference in the lives of our members; help create a safe, fun, and supportive environment; build meaningful connections and friendships, and give back to your community.”
Anyone who is interested should message the group on Facebook or visit carrickseniorgateway.org for more details.
