Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club is on the lookout for new volunteers to join their team.

The club, which supports and encourages adults with a learning disability, said: “Volunteering with us is a rewarding experience. You’ll have the chance to make a real difference in the lives of our members; help create a safe, fun, and supportive environment; build meaningful connections and friendships, and give back to your community.”

Anyone who is interested should message the group on Facebook or visit carrickseniorgateway.org for more details.