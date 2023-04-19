A Carrickfergus retailer is offering a free book to families of newborn babies after a Government early literacy scheme came to an end due to budget cuts.

The Secret Bookshelf will gift a free book to any local families with newborns.

The Department of Education (DE) last week said it could no longer fund the Bookstart Baby programme.

Run by BookTrust NI, the scheme saw every family of a baby born in Northern Ireland receive one or two books suitable for babies and toddlers.

Last year, thousands of families with new babies received copies of ‘Zoom to the moon’ and ‘Tummy Time’ from their health visitors.

An event at The Secret Bookshelf.

Last week’s news means that Northern Ireland looks set to be the only part of the UK that will be unable to provide every baby with free books due to budget cuts.

However, Carrickfergus retailer The Secret Bookshelf has stepped up to offer a free book to any local families with newborns.

The shop is owned by Jo Zebedee, who is the author of a number of books including the sci-fi Abendau series, as well as ‘Inish Carraig’, ‘Waters and the Wild’, and ‘The Wildest Hunt’.

Families can simply call in to the shop, based at The Courtyard in Scotch Quarter, to claim their free book.

"Early literacy really matters. Children who are introduced to books are more confident when starting school learning,” Jo said.

“We also offer a 5 percent payback scheme to local schools, and are keen for anyone shopping with us to mention the schools they're connected with.”

A frequent host for book readings and author events, The Secret Bookshelf recently launched Jenny Ireland’s debut young adult novel, ‘The First Move’.

Two further events in the coming weeks have already sold out, including a visit from Kieran Fagan on April 26. Kieran will talk about his book 'Who killed Patricia Curran’, while on May 11, Victoria McCollum and Andrew Sneddon will be at the shop to discuss their new graphic retelling of the Witches of Islandmagee.

Another event is planned for May 26, where local historian David Hume will be in conversation with Doreen McBride about her new book, ‘We Just Got on With It’.