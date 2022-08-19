Carrickfergus Siege set to draw the crowds on August Bank Holiday Monday
One of Northern Ireland’s most colourful, historical re-enactment events of the year takes place on Bank Holiday Monday at Castle Green in Carrickfergus.
The annual re-enactment of Schomberg’s Siege marks an important milestone in the history of both the castle and the town of Carrickfergus itself and attracts visitors from across east Antrim and much further afield.
The event takes place on Monday, August 29 and is free to attend.
Alderman Noel Williams, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will fire the first shot from the cannon in a spectacle that residents and visitors can enjoy.
Most Popular
The family-friendly event, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will include more than 40 re-enactors from across the United Kingdom and Ireland, all dressed in period costume, followed by a pageantry parade to meet King William at the pier.
Ald Williams said the council has included something to keep all members the family entertained at this year’s event.
"The little ones can enjoy face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts and a performance by CWA Brass. The award-winning Naturally North Coast Artisan Market will be there, offering visitors the unique market experience showcasing a wide range of artisan produce and high quality hand-crafted goods.
"All spectators can travel back in time and witness Carrickfergus Castle under siege.
Read More
Activities on the day will take place between 11am and 4pm, and the re-enactment itself begins at 12noon.