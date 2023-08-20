Thousands are expected to gather in Carrickfergus on Monday, August 28 for one of Northern Ireland’s most colourful historical re-enactment events.

The annual re-enactment of Schomberg’s Siege marks an important milestone in the history of both the castle and the town of Carrickfergus itself.

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the free event will be held from 11am to 4pm, with the re-enactment itself beginning at 12 noon.

The showcase event – centred on Castle Green – will include over 70 re-enactors from across the United Kingdom, all dressed in period costume, followed by a pageantry parade to meet King William at the pier.

Spectators will be able to witness Carrickfergus Castle under siege by King William III’s forces. As well as live cannon and musket firing, residents and visitors can check out the military encampments to learn more of this important time in Northern Ireland’s history.

The popular Urban Market’s artisan market will also be in attendance on the day, offering a unique market experience showcasing a wide range of artisan produce and high quality handcrafted goods ranging from delightful handmade fudge and jewellery to delectable baked goods and scrumptious dog treats.

Local businesses taking part are expected to include Granny Shaws Fudge Factory, Velvet Cupcakes, Marshall Beekeeping, Wild Shore NI, Woofternoon Tea, Amber Catering & Cakes and many more.