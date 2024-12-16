Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been urged to take action over dereliction in Carrickfergus town centre after a street had to be closed due to falling debris during Storm Darragh.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Economy Committee on Monday, December 9, Carrick Castle Ulster Unionist Councillor Robin Stewart said: “We had a street closed since Saturday because of dereliction. I brought this to committee 14 months ago.”

At the time, Cllr Stewart said there had been “nearly a very serious accident when part of a roof and guttering almost hit a pedestrian”.

He told the recent meeting that West Street, one of the main thoroughfares in the town centre was “taped off”, in the run-up to Christmas, after a building suffered storm damage.

General view of West Street, Carrickfergus. Pic: Google Maps

West Street has now been fully re-opened although the impacted building remained cordoned off.

Jonathan McGrandle, acting director of development, confirmed to the committee an assessment process is in place. He said that in response to dereliction in the borough’s town centres, officers will bring a report and a strategy for councillors to consider with a view to “tackling dereliction in the wider borough”.

Cllr Stewart commented: “I would like to see that report soon. We can’t keep ignoring this dereliction in Carrick. It is all right doing shop front painting but it needs more than that. Historic buildings can’t just be allowed to collapse.”

Carrick Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said: “In Carrick, we have a number of buildings with temporary structures reinforcing them. Over the last few days, I have been contacted by a number of constituents concerned about the state of these buildings.”

He indicated these are not just confined to West Street with some being “held up” by a wooden structure for many years. “The important thing is that we do something about this dereliction,” he stressed.

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner expressed concern for businesses at West Street which have been affected by the recent partial street closure, including two that opened during the past six months.

Ballymena DUP Cllr Lawrie Philpott asked if the owner of the building has been contacted.

Mr McGrandle said: “The Fire Service had been notified by a member of public about falling debris. Council officers were contacted and erected barriers. Building control officers are looking at the situation and will be engaging with the owner.”

Ald Ashe commented: “There must be other practical things this council can do. These businesses are our customers. We have to be seen to look after them and go out of our way to look after them.”

Knockagh DUP Cllr Peter Johnston stated: “Right across the borough we are in a situation where the detrimental impact of these buildings, not only the natural appearance but physical impact on traders’ business, is impacting the emergency services.

“This is getting serious. I think this is one we are going to have to grab by the horns. It is getting out of hand. This is something we are going to have to take seriously rather than have a situation completely out of control.”

Mr McGrandle replied: “The first course of action is to speak to the owner and take the necessary steps to address this quickly.”

Ald Ashe noted: “Some buildings have been lying derelict for 25 to 30 years. We need action.”

According to an audit carried out by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council last year, 18 per cent of properties in Carrick town centre were vacant with 13 derelict commercial units. West Street, North Street and Irish Quarter West were considered to be areas with “significant dereliction”.

A quarter of properties in Larne town centre are vacant. Of these, 12 buildings are either vacant or derelict and deemed unfit for occupancy with Dunluce Street and Point Street the worst affected.

In Ballymena, there were nine derelict properties in the town centre. Wellington Street was found to have “significant dereliction”.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter