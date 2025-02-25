An inspirational Carrickfergus teenager who has raised over £100,000 in aid of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice has organised a further event for the charity.

Madison Wright, a dedicated Youth Ambassador for the Children’s Hospice, is to host a Gala Ball at Titanic Belfast on Saturday, June 21, featuring entertainment, a charity auction, and special guest appearances.

The 17-year-old has been fundraising for the organisation since 2018, inspired by the story of Carrickfergus siblings Noah and Gracie Coates, who both suffered from a rare form of leukodystrophy.

The hospice continues to support Gracie, but sadly Noah passed away in July 2019.

In 2022, Madison organised the first Gala Ball to mark 21 years of care by the Children’s Hospice, and to celebrate what would have been Noah’s 16th birthday. It was followed by another fundraising gala in 2023. "Seeing how the Children's Hospice cared for Noah and Gracie inspired me to continue my fundraising,” she said.

Since then, Madison has spearheaded a number of other fundraising initiatives, from coffee mornings and non-uniform days at local schools to supermarket bag packs, a 5K walk, and even sponsored leg and chest waxing.

Her incredible efforts were recognised when she was named one of the winners of the Rotary Young Citizen Awards 2024, after being nominated by the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus.

Speaking about her fundraising journey and the upcoming gala, Madison added: “The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice provides such vital care to families who need it most, and I am honoured to be able to support their work. This Gala Ball is another opportunity to bring the community together and raise essential funds to help ensure that the hospice can continue providing their incredible services.”

Madison’s commitment to the cause has not gone unnoticed by her family, with her father, Matthew Wright, expressing his immense pride in her achievements: “As a father, I couldn’t be prouder of Madison. Her dedication, kindness, and determination to help others are truly inspiring. She has shown remarkable commitment to the Children’s Hospice, and this Gala Ball is another testament to her passion for making a difference.”

For more information about the event, tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, contact Matthew Wright on 07598422648 or [email protected].